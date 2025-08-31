Bangladeshi short film ‘Naobibi’ explores climate change in Haor region

A new Bangladeshi short film, "Naobibi", has been filmed, highlighting the fragile ecosystem of the Haor wetlands and the looming impact of climate change.

Directed by Mashiur Rahman Kayes and produced by Mak Ripon, the film was shot across various locations in Nikli and Karimganj, Kishoreganj. The story and screenplay are written by Shah Muhammad Mosahid.

"Naobibi" is described as a thriller rooted in folklore, mystery, and the emotional resonance of the Haor. The narrative follows a traveller who experiences strange phenomena while exploring the wetlands—sudden flames rising from the water at night and the appearance of even a mysterious young woman named Maya.

His pursuit of Maya leads him deeper into the haunting mysteries of the Haor, where themes of nature, culture, and human struggle unfold.

The lead role is played by Mahafuz Munna, with singer-turned-actress Israt Jahan Pomi portraying Maya in her debut acting performance. Shah Shanto and Shah Obaid Nehan also appear in supporting roles.

Munna praised the screenplay as one of the most layered and well-constructed he has come across, while Pomi described Maya as a challenging role, saying, "Through this character, the audience will not just see Maya, but the spirit of the haor itself."

Director Kayes confirmed that "Naobibi" will be submitted to international film festivals once post-production is complete.