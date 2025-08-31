Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Aug 31, 2025 01:54 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 02:28 PM

Music
Music

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Rubayyat Jahan unite for Bangla duet

Sun Aug 31, 2025 01:54 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 02:28 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Aug 31, 2025 01:54 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 02:28 PM
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Rubayyat Jahan unite for Bangla duet
Photo: Collected

Celebrated Pakistani playback singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, whose voice has mesmerised listeners across South Asia, is set to release a new Bangla track. This time, he has joined forces with Bangladeshi singer Rubayyat Jahan for a duet titled "Tumi Amar Prem Piyasha".

This song, written by Kabir Bakul and composed by Raja Kaasheff, blends soulful lyrics with Rahat's signature qawwali-influenced style. The music video, shot in London, features Rahat himself.

Sharing her excitement about the collaboration, Rubayyat Jahan said, "It feels as if I have touched the moon. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest achievements of my life."

The track will be officially released on September 2 through Dhruba Music Station's YouTube channel.

This is not the first time Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has lent his voice to Bangla songs, but "Tumi Amar Prem Piyasha" marks a unique milestone with its cross-border artistic partnership, promising to capture hearts once again.

