Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Rubayyat Jahan unite for Bangla duet
Celebrated Pakistani playback singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, whose voice has mesmerised listeners across South Asia, is set to release a new Bangla track. This time, he has joined forces with Bangladeshi singer Rubayyat Jahan for a duet titled "Tumi Amar Prem Piyasha".
This song, written by Kabir Bakul and composed by Raja Kaasheff, blends soulful lyrics with Rahat's signature qawwali-influenced style. The music video, shot in London, features Rahat himself.
Sharing her excitement about the collaboration, Rubayyat Jahan said, "It feels as if I have touched the moon. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest achievements of my life."
The track will be officially released on September 2 through Dhruba Music Station's YouTube channel.
This is not the first time Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has lent his voice to Bangla songs, but "Tumi Amar Prem Piyasha" marks a unique milestone with its cross-border artistic partnership, promising to capture hearts once again.
