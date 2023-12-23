Audiences defy cold weather to watch ‘Ityadi’ filming

The filming for the well-known magazine show "Ityadi" from Bangladesh Television (BTV) took place in Moulvibazar. As per an official statement, this year's edition was recorded on a stage surrounded by tea trees, complemented by lush green forests, tea gardens, lakes, and stunning natural landscapes. The episode is scheduled to be aired on both BTV and BTV World on December 29, immediately following the Bangla news at 8 pm. Hanif Sanket is credited with writing, directing, and hosting, while Fagun Audio Vision produced the programme.

As per a press release issued by Fagun Audio Vision, the majority of the filming for the show is typically conducted on a well-lit stage during nighttime. However, showcasing the natural beauty of the location becomes challenging during nighttime shoots. The filming for this particular programme took place on December 15. The entire district of Moulvibazar was in a celebratory atmosphere on the occasion of the "Ityadi" shoot, reported The Daily Prothom Alo.

A bustling fair enveloped the Kamalganj venue, where vendors displayed diverse products. Despite being filmed in Kamalganj, attendees travelled from distant upazilas. With the local administration and community's support, guests began arriving at 3 pm, quickly filling the venue. The programme, lasting until 11 pm, was enjoyed by attendees who braved the severe cold.

This year Singers Selim Chowdhury of Moulvibazar and Tosiba Begum, a native of Sylhet, collaborated on a unique love song in the regional language. This song was penned by Ramacharan and composed by Akash Mahmud.

Aside from that over 100 local dancers from Moulvibazar showcased their talent in a performance set to a song by Moniruzzaman Palash, accompanied by the music of Hanif Sanket and Mehedi. The choreography has been skillfully crafted by Khaja Salauddin, with vocals delivered by Pulak, Tanzina Ruma, Momin Biswas, and Noshin Tabassum Saran.

Following the audience rules, four spectators were chosen through a question-and-answer session held in the vicinity of Moulvibazar. In the second phase, local Bengali and Manipuri dancers and musical artistes joined the selected audience in the event.

"Ityadi" consistently highlights individuals dedicated to public welfare in remote regions and disseminates information on lesser-known issues through educational reports. This upcoming episode continues this tradition with informative reports, including one focused on Moulvibazar.

The episode also features a public awareness report on the unique polythene market and shares a heart-touching dream of an ideal mother. Additionally, the foreign reporting segment showcases the 'N Seoul Tower' situated in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

In addition to these segments, the Moulvibazar stage features the customary dialogue between the famous grandmother and grandson duo on various contemporary topics. The correspondent section presents a report spotlighting the endeavours of Bikul Chakraborty from Sreemangal, recognised as a collector of documentaries and memorabilia related to the Liberation War.

Along with other regular episodes, the content includes numerous plays addressing contemporary events. These said dramas cover a range of topics, such as the struggles of people from rural areas, the impact of rising prices on the poverty-stricken, parental concerns about food security, the consequences of elevating the trivial to importance, the lamentable state of cultural heritage, domestic challenges, idle chatter, and the importance of education to rise above.

Notable artistes in this year's edition are Solaiman Khoka, Ziaul Hasan Kislu, Abdullah Rana, Subhashis Bhowmik, Masum Basher, Shafiq Khan Dilu, Mukit Zakaria, Zillur Rahman, Shabnam Parveen, Momena Chowdhury, Zahid Shikder, Kamal Bayezid, Amin Azad, Iqbal Hossain, Shahed Ali, Jamil Hossain, Sujat Shimul and many others.