Anthology film ‘Jibon Jua’ unveils trio of compelling stories

In a striking move, the anthology film "Jibon Jua" is set to captivate audiences with its three compelling stories helmed by three distinct directors. Featuring a stellar lineup of talented actors, this cinematic endeavour promises an eclectic mix of narratives and performances.

The first story directed by Abul Khayer Chand titled "Khoyab", brings together the on-screen pair of Ador Azad and Eamin Haque Bobby. Bobby takes the lead as a heroine, while Azad portrays the role of her makeup artiste assistant. "Khoyab" intricately explores the trials and tribulations faced by an actress, delving into the complexities within the film industry.

Moving to the second segment, "Film Kanon" delves into the aspirations of a fervent cinephile, Bozlu, who yearns to become a star. Focused on Bozlu's journey, the tale unfolds in Dhaka, where his days revolve around the hope of an opportunity at the FDC gates. The storyline navigates through Bozlu's pursuit, encompassing both triumphs and setbacks. Fazlur Rahman Babu and Samia Othoi are set to play pivotal roles in this narrative directed by Ashutosh Sujan.

The last story "Priyo Prakton", weaves together elements of romance, mystery, family life, and the unearthing of a forgotten past. Featuring actors Prarthana Fardin Dighi and Sudip Biswas Deep, this segment is directed by Iftakhar Ahmed Oshin.