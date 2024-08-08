Artistes are assets, should not be blindly dedicated to power: Mamo

National Film Award-winning actress Zakia Bari Mamo has been vocal in support of the student movement against discrimination from the very beginning. She has taken a stand in favour of the students everywhere, from posting on Facebook to being present at Shaheed Minar and Shahbagh. She spoke to The Daily Star about the issues.

"I have always supported the students' rightful demands. I will stand by their rightful demands for my entire life. However, I do not want violence or division. I do not want any form of division. I urge everyone not to create any disunion."

Mamo further said, "It is our country, and as responsible citizens, we have to come forward to make the country beautiful."

The former Lux Superstar expressed her concern over the ongoing communal attacks. "What are we going to achieve with such division? How can we accept the inhuman attack on musician Rahul Ananda's house?"

When asked what she expects from a new Bangladesh, Mamo said, "Let it be a government of the people. Corruption at all levels must be stopped and we must be concerned about the elimination of corruption at all levels."

In response to being asked what she expects from the students? She said, "They (the youth) are extremely wise and talented. I have deep faith in them. They will play a leading role in shaping a beautiful country."

Mamo resigned from the Actors' Equity Bangladesh. She was a member of the association for a long time. The decision stemmed from a statement that the establishment made, which directly opposed the student movement's interest and put them in the crosshairs of the brutish authoritative regime.

"Stepping down from my position in the association was a personal decision. However, that doesn't mean I have severed ties with any of the artistes in the organisation. I have a good relationship with everyone, and it will remain so. My decision will not affect my friendship with the artistes at all."

Regarding her opinion on some artistes, poets, and writers getting directly involved in politics, Momo remarked, "Everyone can have their own opinions and preferences. Positions can differ. Blind dedication towards anything leads to overall deterioration. Even in love, it ends the relationship. Artistes, poets, and writers are assets of the country. Everyone loves them. They should move forward together and work accordingly."

Mamo believes that upholding ethics and controlling greed is a way where an organised and beautiful country can be formed, she expressed, "May wisdom lead us to the right path."

Sharing her expectations from the interim government, Mamo concluded the conversation, saying, "Millions of students have made demands. Now, there will be an interim government. I hope this government will run the country according to those needs."