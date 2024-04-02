Archana Puran Singh admits to ‘fake laughing’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

The Indian actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh is known for her infectious smile and good humour. Recently she made headlines when she confessed to "fake laughing" during her time at "The Kapil Sharma Show".

Archana candidly revealed, "I never imagined that my laughter would one day overshadow my acting. I always believed it would be my performances that gained recognition, but destiny had other plans."

She expressed her delight in having what she deems the "best job in the world," emphasising how she consistently "laughs all the way to the bank."

Addressing previous criticism about laughing at mediocre jokes, Archana admitted, "In the past, people used to say that I laughed even at subpar jokes, and I wasn't pleased with that."

She elucidated the dynamics behind it, noting how at times, her laughter was employed by the creators to enhance jokes that fell flat, but this approach didn't consistently resonate with the audience. Consequently, it resulted in criticism and raised doubts about the authenticity of her laughter.

She also acknowledged how past editing techniques might have contributed to a perception that she found everything amusing, even jokes that weren't particularly funny.

"Back then, if a joke lacked punch, the makers believed that incorporating my laughter would elevate the joke's humour, but it didn't always succeed. Instead, it often led to criticism, with people questioning why I was laughing unnecessarily. This undermined the authenticity of my laughter, and I received criticism for it," said the actress.

However, Archana emphasised that things have evolved over time. She pointed out, "In the last three years, especially now with our show on Netflix, you'll notice a shift. I genuinely laugh at the good jokes."

Reflecting on her journey, Archana expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in such a successful show. She said, "It's a tremendous privilege to witness the enthusiasm surrounding each episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. People eagerly await the chance to attend the live event, and I'm fortunate to experience it as a guest every time."