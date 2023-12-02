Sunil Grover to reunite with Kapil Sharma for Netflix comedy show

Renowned actor-comedian Sunil Grover, famous for his iconic characters Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati, is set to join forces with Kapil Sharma once again. This announcement, made in a recent video released by Netflix, marks an unexpected reunion of the duo, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the return of their beloved comedy pairing.

The split between Sharma and Grover, which occurred after Grover left 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in 2018, originated from a well-known conflict between the two. Their rift, stemming from an incident during a flight back from a show in Australia, saw the departure of Grover, leaving fans disheartened and missing the on-screen magic of Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati.

In a surprising turn of events, Kapil Sharma's recent partnership with Netflix and the subsequent unveiling of his comedy show witnessed Grover's unexpected appearance. Sharma, alongside his regular crew - Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur delighted audiences with their signature humour. However, it was Grover's inclusion that became the ultimate showstopper, rekindling hope among fans for the revival of their cherished on-screen chemistry.

During the unveiling of the 'Firangi' trailer in 2017, Kapil Sharma disclosed details about the strained relationship between himself and Sunil Grover. Sharma attributed the rift to a particularly challenging period marked by intense pressure, amplified by the circumstances surrounding the Australian show tour. Additionally, the tragic loss of a fellow artist from 'Firangi' sparked the situation, contributing significantly to the conflict between the two comedians.

Kapil Sharma expressed admiration for Grover, stating his preference to collaborate with the best talents in the industry. Reflecting on their professional rapport since their early days on 'Comedy Circus', Sharma highlighted the value of working with accomplished artists like Grover, acknowledging the lessons learned from such collaborations.