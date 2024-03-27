TV & Film
Sunil Grover addresses past feud with Kapil Sharma
Photo: Collected

Comedian Sunil Grover has broken his silence on his long-standing feud with fellow comedian Kapil Sharma, labelling it as nothing more than a "publicity stunt."

The announcement comes ahead of the eagerly anticipated debut of "The Great Indian Kapil Show" on Netflix, where Grover and Sharma will reunite after a seven-year break.

Speaking at a press conference preceding the show's premiere, Grover playfully dismissed their past discord, suggesting it was a premeditated ploy orchestrated for publicity, coinciding with Netflix's entry into the Indian market.

"We were on a flight when we heard about Netflix coming to India. So, we thought, let's create a publicity stunt," Grover mentioned, shedding light on the alleged fabrication of their rift.

Sharma, the show's host and comedian, corroborated Grover's account, attributing his absence from the show to prior commitments on other projects. He emphasised Grover's return to the show as a joyous "homecoming" for both.

"The Great Indian Kapil Show" is set to premiere on March 30, with its inaugural episode featuring appearances by Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

Grover rose to fame for his memorable portrayals of characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on Sony's "The Kapil Sharma Show". His departure from the show in 2017 following a reported altercation with Sharma during a flight from Australia had left fans speculating about their strained relationship.

 

