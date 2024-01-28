TV & Film
Sun Jan 28, 2024 03:16 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 03:30 PM

Apu Biswas starrer two films set to release in February

Apu Biswas to have two film releases in February
Photos: Collected

The new year has commenced on a high note for Apu Biswas. Besides her acting career, she has established herself in the business realm. Furthermore, two consecutive movies are set to hit the screens in February. "Trap" directed by Deen Islam is scheduled for release on February 9, followed by the Bandhan Biswas directorial government grant film "Chaya Brikkho" the subsequent week.

Apu Biswas expressed, "Releasing two movies in two consecutive weeks in a month is a significant achievement for an actor. It's wonderful to be able to present two different stories to the audience at the beginning of the year. I hope everyone enjoys both movies."

Elaborating more on her films, the actress said, "'Trap' is a science fiction movie with a powerful message. It addresses the issue of hacking, which many people are currently experiencing. On the other hand, 'Chaya Brikkho' tells the life story of tea workers. This fictional movie offers a unique perspective on their lives."

In the movie "Trap", Joy Chowdhury stars opposite Apu Biswas, alongside Misha Sawdagor, Amaan Reza, Tahmeena Sultana Mou, LR Khan Simanto, and many others.

In "Chaya Brikkho", Nirab Hossain features opposite Apu, with Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, Sumit Sengupta, Shatabdi Wadud, Shusmi Rahman, and others also appearing in the film.

