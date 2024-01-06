Ananta Jalil's unprecedented transformation for 'Operation Jackpot'

Ananta Jalil, known for his varied on-screen and off-screen personas, has made a striking appearance that has turned heads within the film industry and amongst his audience.

At the onset of the new year, Jalil surprised fans and critics by unveiling a unique look that diverges from his usual style. An army-style haircut, draped in a lungi, a gamcha adorning his neck, and clutching a radio, Jalil assumed a significantly different image, almost unrecognisable to many.

This drastic transformation has been adopted by Jalil for the much-discussed historical film, "Operation Jackpot", which dives into the narrative of the Liberation War. Filming for this anticipated project has started this week, with Ananta Jalil's involvement starting from Friday (January 5).

Despite his 14-year-long career, such a depiction has not been witnessed by moviegoers previously. The film is being produced by Delwar Jahan Jhantu and Indian filmmaker Rajib Kumar Biswas.

Producer Swapan Chowdhury expressed, "Ananta Jalil's commitment has been truly inspiring. The audience will witness him portraying two contrasting looks in the movie. As it is a period drama, he must embody a multitude of skills to ensure the character's success. Ananta Jalil's portrayal will encompass both a character's depth and his familiar appearance."

The film "Operation Jackpot" is themed around a commando mission, spotlighting heroism and the profound characterisation embedded within the storyline.

The shooting for "Operation Jackpot" commenced on December 29 at FDC studios and will continue until January 15. Subsequently, the remaining segments of the film will be filmed in India, France, in addition to locations in Gazipur and four seaports.

Apart from Ananta Jalil, notable figure, such as Ilias Kanchan, Kazi Hayat, Nipun, Rebecca, Misha Sawdagor, Amit Hasan, Roshan, Nirob, Aman Reza, Emon, Joy Chowdhury, Omar Sani, Shahidul Islam Sachchu, Don, Danny Sidak, Shiba Shanu, Jadu Azad, Nader Chowdhury, Sadek Siddiki, Sabbir, Mehedi Hasan Fahim, Sagar, Khaled Sujon, Pirzada Harun, Pallab, Shimul Khan, Khorshed Alam Khosru, Sanju John, and Shipon Mitra, amongst others, have actively participated in the filming process.