Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah reach custody settlement

Al Pacino has reportedly reached a custody agreement with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, concerning their five-month-old son, resulting in the actor being required to pay $30,000 per month in child support. Legal documents obtained by TMZ indicate that Alfallah was granted primary physical custody of their baby, Roman, while Al Pacino retains "reasonable visitation rights".

The renowned actor will make an initial payment of $110,000, in addition to the monthly child support. He is also committed to contributing $15,000 annually towards Roman's education fund, with the potential for an extra $90,000 depending on his earnings.

Despite initial reports of a custody battle, Al Pacino's representatives affirm that he and Noor Alfallah are still together. The couple welcomed baby Roman in June, following their romantic involvement that began in April 2022.

In their custody agreement, Alfallah has agreed to involve Al Pacino in decisions related to their son's education. Notably, Alfallah previously dated Mick Jagger when she was 22 years old, and he was 74. After their breakup, she mentioned that the age difference was not a significant issue in their relationship.

Al Pacino, known for his iconic roles, has three other children from previous relationships, including a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, twins Anton and Olivia, both 22 with actress Beverly D'Angelo, and now, baby Roman with Noor Alfallah, who works in the film industry and has produced several movies such as the upcoming "Billy Knight" starring Al Pacino.