‘420’ series’ famed Haq chacha passes away

Syed Golam Sarwar, famous for his role as Haq chacha in Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's acclaimed TV series "420", passed away after spending the past few months in the hospital battling a serious illness.

His final moments were spent at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he breathed his last at 6am in the morning on today.

His son, Babu, conveyed the sad news through a heartfelt post on his father's Facebook page. In the days leading up to his father's passing, Babu had kept the public informed about Haq chacha's health through regular updates.

Actor Musafir Syed informed Channel i about the actor's janazah and burial, stating that Syed Golam Sarwar's janazah was held after the Asr prayer today. The burial will follow at the Kabutorpara graveyard in Godagari upazila, Rajshahi District.

In June, his son shared that his father was dealing with a lung infection, a poorly functioning heart, and an infected gallbladder.

Syed Golam Sarwar was born on August 15, 1947, and departed on the same date in 2024, poetically marking a full circle of life.

Golam Sarwar's performance as Haq chacha was so influential that it led people to call him Haq chacha in real life.