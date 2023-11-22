Not making sequel to ‘420’: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

TV & Film
Wed Nov 22, 2023 04:27 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 04:35 PM

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

On November 30, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is going to make his debut as an actor through his directorial project,"Something Like an Autobiography". The film features Farooki and Nusrat Imrose Tisha in the lead roles.

Farooki debuts as actor with Tisha in ‘Something Like an Autobiography’

The Chorki production is one of the 12 projects of "Ministry of Love". While the cast and crew are busy with the promotion of the film, a rumour circulated that Farooki is going to make the sequel to his popular television series, "420". However, the director cleared the air, posting on his social media regarding this matter.

He wrote, "The news published today about sequel to '420' is not true, and I will inform everyone about my upcoming ventures."

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki
