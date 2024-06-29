‘420’ series’ famed Haq chacha in ICU

Syed Golam Sarwar, famous for portraying Haq chacha in Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's popular TV series "420", fell ill and was hospitalised. He is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Rajshahi Medical College.

Recently, his son shared the news on his Facebook page, posting a picture of the actor sleeping in a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask.

According to his son's post, the actor is suffering from a lung infection, his heart is not pumping properly, and he has an infection in his gallbladder.

"Your favourite Haq chacha was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on June 23 due to his deteriorating physical condition," read the post.

Asking for prayers for his father, his younger son Babu wrote, "If anyone has been hurt by his words and actions for any reason, then forgive him. He told me to keep in touch with you despite any situation. I sincerely request your prayers and support," concluded his post.

Many people have shared the Facebook post about the talented actor on their profiles. Meanwhile, popular actor Nasir Uddin Khan commented, "Haq chacha is very ill. He is truly a wonderful person."

Additionally, many significant figures in the entertainment industry have shared news of Golam Sarwar's illness and expressed hope for his quick recovery.

Golam Sarwar's portrayal as Haq chacha gained him popularity to such an extent that people began to refer to him as Haq chacha personally as well.