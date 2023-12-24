12 films to stream on Netflix this holiday season

Netflix's 2023 holiday offerings cater to diverse tastes, ranging from potential Oscar contenders– such as Todd Haynes' perennial favourite "Carol" to animated family favourites like "Klaus". It also streams timeless Christmas classics like "Love Actually" and a plethora of originals, including Lindsay Lohan's "Falling for Christmas".

Check out a guide below to Netflix's Christmas movie offerings this holiday season.

Carol (2015)

Director: Todd Haynes

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson, Jake Lacy, Kyle Chandler

Plot: In the 1950s, a glamorous married woman and an aspiring photographer embark on a passionate, forbidden romance that will forever change their lives.

Klaus (2019)

Director: Sergio Pablos

Cast: Jason Schwartzman, J. K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso

Plot: A selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker form an unlikely friendship, delivering joy to a cold, dark town that desperately needs it.



Love Actually (2003)

Director: Richard Curtis

Cast: Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson

Plot: Love is all around — and so is heartbreak — as multiple couples navigate romance, family, weddings and airports at Christmastime.

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (2022)

Directors: Matt Engstrom, Christo Stamboliev

Cast: JP Karliak, Pierce Gagnon, George Lopez

Plot: Christmas Eve takes a twisty turn when the Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa's elves and gets stranded at the North Pole.

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Director: Clay Kaytis

Cast: Kurt Russell, Judah Lewis, Darby Camp, Lamorne Morris

Plot: After accidentally crashing Santa's sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.

A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

Director: Gil Kenan

Cast: Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Jim Broadbent, Maggie Smith

Plot: A spirited Santa Claus origin story with action, humour, and heart.

The Noel Diary (2022)

Director: Charles Shyer

Cast: Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins, Bonnie Bedelia, James Remar

Plot: A bestselling author returns home at Christmas to settle the estate of his estranged mother, who kicked him out of the house when he was just 16. He then discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of a beautiful young woman on a mysterious journey of her own. Together, they embark on an adventure to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected.

Falling for Christmas (2022)

Director: Janeen Damian

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner

Plot: After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime.

Holidate (2020)

Director: John Whitesell

Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw, Frances Fisher, Kristin Chenoweth

Plot: Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones all year long, only to catch real feelings along the way.

Jingle Jangle (2020)

Director: David E Talbert

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad

Plot: Decades after his trusted apprentice betrayed him, a once-joyful toymaker finds new hope when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life.

Single All the Way (2021)

Director: Michael Mayer

Cast: Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Luke Macfarlane, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Najimy

Plot: Peter asks his best friend to pose as his boyfriend on a Christmas visit home, but their plan — and feelings — change when his family plays matchmaker.

The Princess Switch Franchise (2018-2021)

Director: Mike Rohl

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar

Plot: When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.