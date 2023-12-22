The unseen bonds: TV series as our home away from home

Leaving the comforting cocoon of home after school or college is a step into a world of newfound independence, adventure, and responsibility. In Bangladesh, this transition can be particularly daunting, with the shift from the warmth of family to the solitary rhythm of daily life. Amidst the hustle and bustle, the chores and the pursuit of education or career aspirations, there's a silent companion that we often overlook - our beloved TV series. They aren't just shows; they've evolved into our family members, offering solace and companionship in those hours when the walls echo with solitude.

Each day, as the sun rises and sets, a routine unfolds. We wake up, go to work, tackle the day's challenges, and return home to an empty apartment. The pitter-patter of pots and pans in the kitchen, the chores demanding attention, and the quiet of a lonely dinner are reminiscent of the serene chaos of our family homes. But there's an absence, a void filled with the laughter, wit, and emotions of characters from shows that've been giving us comfort and warmth of home.

Amidst the misconception that TV series serve merely as an escape from reality, for me, and perhaps for many others, they evolved beyond that. Instead of being a temporary refuge, these series became the family I longed for, the companionship I needed when no familiar faces were around. In the silence of solitary evenings, they weren't just a distraction; they were a support system. Their characters and stories weren't a diversion from reality but a mirror reflecting life's nuances, dilemmas, and joys.

They didn't transport me away from my world; rather, they embraced me within their narratives, offering empathy, guidance, and a sense of connection when the void of solitude felt overwhelming. These series weren't an escape; they were a bridge between the loneliness of my apartment and the warmth of the family I left behind.

At least once a week my thoughts wander to the imaginary lives of characters who've nestled deep within my heart. I wonder about Coach Lasso, picturing him in Kansas City, his infectious positivity still lighting up the soccer field. Rebecca's journey tugs at my emotions as I contemplate her embrace of the club and her newfound role in motherhood, wondering how these changes might have shaped her.

Then there's Leonard and Penny, characters who once graced my screen with their quirks and idiosyncrasies. Now, I envision them as parents, navigating the labyrinth of parenthood, how Sheldon has been dealing with the changes, especially how he was during the pandemic, wondering how their lives unfolded beyond the scripted episodes. These musings aren't fleeting; they're a testament to the attachment I've developed towards these characters, their lives intertwining with mine in unexpected ways. Their stories have transcended the screen, becoming an integral part of my own narrative, offering inspiration and often a comforting reassurance in the midst of life's uncertainties.

As days turned into nights and routines became a constant, in the solitude of my small, rented space, these shows carved out a space in my heart, akin to the cherished memories of family gatherings and shared moments. In those precious hours before sleep, they wait for us, these series, as our mother used to, just as eagerly as we anticipate their embrace.

The ambiance of our small, solitary apartments transforms in those few hours before sleep. As we unwind, these shows envelop us in a familiar embrace, erasing the distances and the mundane reality of being alone. They're not just entertainment; they're a lifeline, connecting us to a sense of belonging and comfort.

For those living alone, these series become more than just a way to pass the time; they become a lifeline, an emotional support system. They offered not just an escape from the daily grind but a sanctuary where I could laugh, cry, and feel connected to something larger than myself. The characters become friends, mentors, and confidants. They share our joys, our sorrows, and our victories. They're there when the day is exhausting and when the heart aches for familiar faces and voices. They mirrored the emotional bonds I longed for, filling the void left by physical distance.

In a world of constant change and transition, these series remain constant, dependable, and unwavering. They teach us life lessons, provide laughter therapy, and offer a comforting hug after a tiring day. They've etched their place in our lives as family, bridging the gap between the life we once knew and the one we are creating for ourselves.

In the Bangladeshi context, where familial bonds are deeply cherished, these TV series have seamlessly woven themselves into our lives, gently reminding us of the love, comfort, and familiarity that we carry from our homes.

As I journey through life, these series remain an integral part of my story. They remind me of the resilience ingrained in the human spirit and the profound connections we forge, even through screens. In a life that moves relentlessly forward, they've been the unwavering companions that made me feel at home, the moments of togetherness they offer, and feeling the closeness of home in a world away from it.