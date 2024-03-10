Stage plays are now available on OTT

In a groundbreaking initiative, the popular cable network Channel i and its OTT platform iScreen have embarked on a new journey by broadcasting stage plays on their streaming platforms.

Audiences will now have the opportunity to enjoy renowned stage plays such as Prachyanat's "Circus Circus", Aranyak's "Mayur Singhasan", "Kohe Facebook", "Jibon Songketer Jyoti Songhita", and Ethika's "Neta Je Rate Nihoto Holen" on the platform. A new stage play will premiere every week.

Channel i's Additional Executive Director Amirul Islam announced the project during a press meet on Saturday, stating, "Embark on a theatrical journey with Channel i, where skilled theatre practitioners breathe the truth of life on stage."

The head of the theatre project is Shahidul Alam.

Legendary theatre personality Mamunur Rashid, acclaimed thespian Lucky Enam, Channel i Managing Director Faridur Reza Sagor, and iScreen's Project Director Riaz Ahmed were present at the press conference.

Faridur Reza Sagor expressed, "Theatre is our pride. Through this initiative, our goal is to bring theatre to every corner of the country and the world."

Mamunur Rashid stressed the importance of focusing on increasing the quality rather than the quantity of selected dramas at the event.

"Due to the lack of archives for stage dramas, many have been lost. Channel i's initiative is exceptional in this regard," said Lucky Enam.