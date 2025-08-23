Theatre & Arts
Aishwarya Raihan
Sat Aug 23, 2025 05:17 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 23, 2025 05:34 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts
Exhibition
Theatre & Arts

‘Shotoborshe Sultan’: Witness Nasir Ali Mamun’s homage to Bengal’s greatest

Sat Aug 23, 2025 05:17 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 23, 2025 05:34 PM
Aishwarya Raihan
Sat Aug 23, 2025 05:17 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 23, 2025 05:34 PM
‘Shotoborshe Sultan’: Witness Nasir Ali Mamun’s homage to Bengal’s greatest
Photos: Courtesy of Bengal Shilpalay

Bengal Shilpalay inaugurated "Shotoborshe Sultan" yesterday, a solo photography exhibition by Nasir Ali Mamun, held as a tribute to legendary Bangladeshi artist SM Sultan on his birth centenary.

The ceremony, hosted by the director general of Bengal Foundation, Luva Nahid Chowdhury, was attended by HSBC CEO Mahbubur Rahman; eminent Bangladeshi-Spanish artist Monirul Islam, as a special guest; Prothom Alo's Editor Matiur Rahman; and Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Ahsan H Mansur, as the chief guest.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Two books on the artist, SM Sultan, were also launched to give us the chance to dive into Sultan's life. In his speech, Monirul Islam mentioned how chaotic SM Sultan's art style was, and yet everything he put on his canvases came together in harmony. The guests all spoke in celebration of SM Sultan's 100th birthday and praised Mamun for his brilliant work.

Born in 1953, Nasir Ali Mamun is an Ekushey Padak-winning photographer. He had also bagged the Shilpakala Padak and a fellowship from the Bangla Academy thanks to his photography skills. Moreover, he received lifetime achievement awards from Drik, Standard Chartered Bank, and The Daily Star. 

Since 1978, he has been the personal photographer of Bangladeshi Nobel laureate and Chief Adviser Dr Mohammad Yunus. In the mid-to-late '70s, he was spellbound by Sultan's artwork when seeing them for the first time. The universe granted his wish, and he was able to photograph his "man of soil, from the forest."

Sheikh Mohammad Sultan is one of the most celebrated artists of Bangladesh, who established his own unique art style that did not align with a typical realistic portrayal of human figures. He glorified the strength of our rural people, men and women alike, and painted them with a muscular appearance. He explained to Mamun that the farmers are the backbone of our country, and even though people can't see their strength, he can, as they carry this country on their shoulders despite being exploited by the upper classes.

The photos taken by Mamun capture the old Renaissance residence of SM Sultan in Narail, the women in his family, the surrounding greenery, and the rural population who were close to his heart. There were also images of Sultan playing musical instruments, his signature flute, and painting his masterpieces. But the most beautiful were the photos of him with his beloved cats and the parrot. Sultan once told Mamun that a person cannot love anyone deeply unless they love animals.

Mamun shot the photographs with no artificial light and a slow shutter speed. The images are mostly black and white. The single photos are taken in a manner where the background often disappears into nothingness, and only Sultan's existence with his long curly hair comes as a ray of light. 

Photographer Soaib Ahmed, also a young spectator in attendance, mentioned that Mamun's photography techniques were far ahead of their time, achieved with only a limited number of modern tools—something our generation can hardly fathom.

"Shotoborshe Sultan" not only showcases veteran photographer Nasir Ali Mamun's mastery in using lenses, but it is also a window to the past where one of the legendary figures of our art and culture exists in all his glory. Bengal Shilpalay will run this exhibition until September 27, 2025.

Galleri Kaya opens commemorative exhibition in honour of Murtaja Baseer
Read more

Galleri Kaya opens commemorative exhibition in honour of Murtaja Baseer

 

Related topic:
Bengal ShilpalaySM SultanNasir Ali Mamun
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

SM Sultan: The birth of a Bengali Avant-garde artist

7y ago
Artist SM Sultan Centennial Fest 2024 2025

Artist SM Sultan Centennial Festival 2024-25

1w ago
Celebrating SM Sultan's birth centenary: The timeless legacy of a pioneering art icon

Celebrating SM Sultan's birth anniversary: The timeless legacy of a pioneering art icon

1y ago
Nasir Ali Mamun

Nasir Ali Mamun

7y ago
‘Monon Khonon’: Unravelling the complex threads of material culture

‘Monon Khonon’: Unravelling the complex threads of material culture

11m ago
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশ-পাকিস্তান সম্পর্ক এগিয়ে নিতে ৭১-ইস্যুকে ‘ডিল’ করা উচিত: এনসিপি

ঢাকায় সফররত পাকিস্তানের উপপ্রধানমন্ত্রী ও পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর সঙ্গে বৈঠকে জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টির (এনসিপি) নেতারা বলেছেন, বাংলাদেশ-পাকিস্তান সম্পর্ক এগিয়ে নিতে ৭১-ইস্যুকে ‘ডিল’ করা উচিত।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

নির্বাচন নিয়ে শর্তের বেড়াজাল গ্রহণযোগ্য নয়

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে