SM Sultan’s 101st birth anniversary celebrated with art, films and reflection

The 101st birth anniversary of SM Sultan — the visionary artist who redefined the image of rural Bangladesh through his bold, muscular depictions of peasants — is being celebrated today with programmes in Dhaka and beyond.

The Sultan Birth Centenary Celebration Committee has organised a special discussion titled "The Legacy Artist Sultan" at Bengal Shilpalay in Dhanmondi. Meanwhile, Dhaka University is launching a seven-day festival showcasing Sultan's paintings, film screenings, and discussions to mark his life and work.

Filmmaker Nurul Alam Atique, who edited a 1990 issue of the literary magazine Nree dedicated to Sultan, has also begun production on a feature film about him, titled "Laal Mia."

Born on August 10, 1924, in Machimdia, Narail, Sheikh Mohammed Sultan — affectionately known as SM Sultan — abandoned formal schooling early due to financial hardship. Encouraged by local zamindar Dhirendra Nath Roy, he enrolled at Kolkata Government Art College but left in 1943 before completing his studies.

Sultan supported himself in Kolkata as a portrait and landscape painter, living under the mentorship of Hasan Shaheed Suhrawardy, who provided shelter and guidance before Sultan embarked on a long journey across the subcontinent. His worldview was shaped by his involvement in the Khaksar Movement in 1943, which instilled in him a deep respect for all living beings — a philosophy reflected in his art.

A restless traveller with a nomadic lifestyle, Sultan found his artistic voice in portraying rural men and women — strong, muscular, and unapologetically heroic. His first exhibitions took place in Simla (1946) and later in Lahore and Karachi (1948–49). By 1959, his works had reached audiences in New York, Boston, Michigan University, and London — well before his first Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy show in 1976.

In recognition of his contributions, Cambridge University named him "Man of Asia" in 1982. He also received Bangladesh's highest civilian honours, including the Ekushey Padak (1982), Bangladesh Charu Shilpi Sangsad Award (1986), and the Independence Award (1993).

Sultan passed away on October 10, 1994, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of artists and admirers.