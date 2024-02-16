Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 16, 2024 04:00 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 04:18 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

'Death Sentence' art exhibition explores link between death and aesthetics

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 16, 2024 04:00 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 04:18 PM
'Death Sentence' art exhibition explores link between death and aesthetic
Photos: Courtesy

The opening ceremony of the art exhibition "Death Sentence" took place yesterday (February 15) at the Bengal Shilpalay. Curated by Jewel A Rob, under the Bengal Foundation's Subir Choudhury Curatorial Practice Grant, works by five artists namely Anisuzzaman Sohel, Emran Sohel, Promotesh Das Pulak, Najmun Nahar Keya, and Shimul Datta, are currently being featured in the show.

Director Francois Grosjean, from Alliance Française de Dhaka, graced the event as the Chief Guest, alongside artist and art-writer Mustafa Zaman, who attended as the special guest.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In 2015, the Bengal Foundation established the practice of curatorial grants as a tribute to Subir Choudhury, the director, artist, and arts organiser. Through an open call, Jewel A Rob's research proposal was selected for the Subir Choudhury Curatorial Practice Grant (SCCPG) in 2018. Despite encountering numerous obstacles, including disruptions due to COVID-19, the "Death Sentence" exhibition is now being presented.

The concept of the "Death Sentence" project revolves around the curator's empathetic viewpoint and response to artists' involvement in the design and aesthetics of weapons and war machinery. It delves into historical processes and explores the intriguingly inverted relationship between death and aesthetics.

The thought-provoking show draws on the practice of five artists who have looked at the questions critically. The show aims to display reflections on deeply troubling contemporary concerns. 

21 eminent personalities to be honoured with the Ekushey Padak award
Read more

21 eminent personalities to be honoured with the Ekushey Padak 2024

The Subir Choudhury Curatorial Practice Grant Exhibition titled "Death Sentence" will be held from February 15 to March 30 at Bengal Shilpalay in the Dhanmondi area. The exhibition will be open from 4:00pm to 8:00pm every day except Sundays.

Related topic:
art exhibition in dhakadeath sentenceBengal ShilpalayJewel A RobBengal FoundationSubir Choudhury Curatorial Practice Grant (SCCPG)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bengal Foundation releases three albums

Bangladesh High Court orders Freedom Fighters' minimum age

Husband, 5 others handed death for killing housewife

Mahsa Amini protests

Iran issues first death sentence over Mahsa Amini protests

Artist Shawon Akand receives ‘Ganesh Haloi Bengal Research Grant 2023’

Artist Shawon Akand receives ‘Ganesh Haloi Bengal Research Grant 2023’

Egypt's Morsi sentenced to death

ময়মনসিংহে বাস-অটোরিকশার সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৭
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ময়মনসিংহে বাস-অটোরিকশার সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৭

প্রাথমিকভাবে পুলিশের ধারণা, নিহত সাতজন অটোরিকশার চালক ও যাত্রী।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

কোকা-কোলা বাংলাদেশ বেভারেজেস কিনে নিচ্ছে তুরস্কের আইসেক

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification