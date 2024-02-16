'Death Sentence' art exhibition explores link between death and aesthetics

The opening ceremony of the art exhibition "Death Sentence" took place yesterday (February 15) at the Bengal Shilpalay. Curated by Jewel A Rob, under the Bengal Foundation's Subir Choudhury Curatorial Practice Grant, works by five artists namely Anisuzzaman Sohel, Emran Sohel, Promotesh Das Pulak, Najmun Nahar Keya, and Shimul Datta, are currently being featured in the show.

Director Francois Grosjean, from Alliance Française de Dhaka, graced the event as the Chief Guest, alongside artist and art-writer Mustafa Zaman, who attended as the special guest.

In 2015, the Bengal Foundation established the practice of curatorial grants as a tribute to Subir Choudhury, the director, artist, and arts organiser. Through an open call, Jewel A Rob's research proposal was selected for the Subir Choudhury Curatorial Practice Grant (SCCPG) in 2018. Despite encountering numerous obstacles, including disruptions due to COVID-19, the "Death Sentence" exhibition is now being presented.

The concept of the "Death Sentence" project revolves around the curator's empathetic viewpoint and response to artists' involvement in the design and aesthetics of weapons and war machinery. It delves into historical processes and explores the intriguingly inverted relationship between death and aesthetics.

The thought-provoking show draws on the practice of five artists who have looked at the questions critically. The show aims to display reflections on deeply troubling contemporary concerns.

The Subir Choudhury Curatorial Practice Grant Exhibition titled "Death Sentence" will be held from February 15 to March 30 at Bengal Shilpalay in the Dhanmondi area. The exhibition will be open from 4:00pm to 8:00pm every day except Sundays.