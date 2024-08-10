Shahidul Alam's bicycle stolen from Shaheed Minar

Eminent photographer, activist, and journalist Shahidul Alam, who has established himself as a force of integrity, is also someone who is profoundly revered by the informed populace. Today, however, his red bicycle was stolen when he attended the event "Shrishtir Shadhinotay Shahoshi Bangladesh" (Brave Bangladesh for freedom of art) at Central Shaheed Minar.

Only a few days ago, an Instagram reel commemorating the photojournalist riding his bicycle to work at Drik office again-- after six years--was in circulation, being shared and admired by all.

After being imprisoned for 107 days in 2018 for discussing the Road Safety Movement with Al Jazeera, he was advised to stop riding his bicycle for security reasons, as there was concern that state-aligned thugs might attempt to harm him with a car.

Today Shahidul Alam himself posted a photo of his red bicycle and asked his followers on social media to help him get it back. He wrote, "My bicycle has just been stolen from Shaheed Minar. Please help me find it. Please share widely. 'Pagol ta niye geche' (the madman has taken it) was what some people said."

Shahidul Alam, a cultural icon and advocate for the oppressed, was abducted in August 2018 after criticising the government's response to student protests. In 2010, his exhibition "Crossfire", highlighting extrajudicial killings, was briefly shut down by police. In 2009, his "Tibet" exhibition faced a similar fate. In 1996, he was attacked and stabbed eight times by unidentified assailants.