Purnima Ghosh inaugurates workshop on Rabindranritya with 60 dancers

India's renowned Manipuri dancer, Purnima Ghosh, has arrived in Dhaka. Yesterday, she inaugurated a dance workshop on Rabindranritya at Banani's Jatra Biroti. It is reported that 60 dancers are participating in this workshop, which is jointly organised by the Nrittoshilpi Foundation Bangladesh and the High Commission of India in Dhaka. The week-long "Rabindra Dance Workshop" will conclude on May 26.

The workshop was graced by the presence of Nrittoshilpi Foundation vice president and veteran artiste Lubna Marium, along with Kabirul Islam Ratan, Nilufar Wahid Papri, Mehbooba Mahnoor Chandni, and Indian dance artiste Namrata Rai.

Photo: Collected

Purnima Ghosh embarked on her dance journey at the tender age of six under the guidance of her father, her first guru. School never captivated her interest; her heart beat for dancing. Even in her octogenarian years, her dedication to dance remains steadfast, whether she's gracing the stage or practicing at home. She continues to impart her knowledge to students at Surangama in Kolkata.

Photo: Collected

The renowned dance artiste also delved into Bharatanatyam under the tutelage of Maruthapa Pillai, Kolkata's first Bharatanatyam teacher. Kathak was her next pursuit, learning from a guru who resided with her family. While in Delhi studying dance direction, she embraced Odissi under the guidance of a distinguished dancer. Formal training in Manipuri was received from T Nadiya Singh at the dance academy in Jorasanko, now Rabindra Bharati University. Yet, it was the teachings of guru Sailajaranjan Majumdar that left the deepest impact on her life.

Purnima Ghosh is blessed with two daughters, Oindrila Ghosh and Chandrayee Ghosh. While Oindrila has made a name for herself in the dance world, she's yet to reach the heights of Manipuri dance achieved by her mother. Chandrayee, on the other hand, entered the entertainment industry through modeling and has gained recognition as a renowned actress. Though she may not have pursued dance like her mother, Chandrayee stands out as the most recognisable face of the family.