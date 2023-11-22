Nagorik Natya Sampradaya to honour Aly Zaker’s legacy

In honour of the celebrated actor, thespian, director, and cultural activist Aly Zaker's 79th birth anniversary, Nagorik Natya Sampradaya is going to organize an event, titled "Smritite Smarane Aly Zaker", at the Bangladesh Mahila Samiti Auditorium on Friday.

Veteran thespian Asaduzzaman Noor, who is also the president of Nagorik Natya Sampradaya, said that every year on Aly Zaker's birthday, they arrange such events to pay tribute to his legacy.

"This year, too, we will celebrate him through a cultural programme, commemorative speech, and recitals," said the renowned cultural personality.

The commemorative speech will be delivered by acclaimed Indian thespian and director Bibhash Chakraborty, and following his address, Nagorik Natya Sampradaya troupe members will perform at the programme, confirmed Noor.

Veteran thespian Aly Zaker and Asaduzzaman Noor on stage. Photo: Collected

Born on November 6, 1944, in Chattogram, Aly Zaker was one of the most versatile cultural personalities and his glorious career began after the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh. As a freedom fighter and artiste of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, he took part in the war.

He then started his journey as an actor and became one of the most successful performers on stage, television, and the silver screen, playing a wide variety of roles.

With renowned theatre troupe Aranyak Natyadal's play "Kabar", written by legendary playwright and intellectual martyr Munier Chowdhury, Zaker shot to the limelight as a thespian in 1972.

He joined "Nagorik Natya Sampradaya" in the same year and remained with the troupe till he died, eventually becoming its chairman.

Zaker directed 15 plays and acted in 31 plays for his troupe till 2019, including "Kopenik-er Captain", "Galileo", "Nurul Diner Sarajibon", "Macbeth", "Achalayatan" and "Dewan Gazir Kissa".

His performances in the role of "Nurul Din", "Galileo" and "Dewan Gazi" earned him acclaim from critics and fans. He also achieved prominence in television dramas, including "Aaj Rabibar" and "Bohubrihee". Zaker also performed in more than 50 plays for Bangladesh Radio.

Zaker received Ekushey Padak, the country's second-highest civilian award in 1999. He also won several other awards, including the National Academy of Performing Arts Award in 1977, the Sequence Award of Merit in the category of outstanding theatre personality in 1984, the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Award, Bangabandhu Award, Munier Chowdhury Award, and the Naren Biswas Award.