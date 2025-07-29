Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 29, 2025 02:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 05:49 PM

ACC sues Asaduzzaman Noor

Asaduzzaman Noor

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor on charges of amassing illegal wealth and suspicious financial transactions in his bank accounts.

The case was approved today at the ACC, according to the public relations department of the ACC.

According to the press release, Noor has been accused of amassing wealth worth Tk 5.37 crore beyond known sources of income.

Additionally, suspicious transactions that amount to Tk 158.78 crore were reportedly made through 19 bank accounts in his name.

The case has been filed under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, Section 4(2) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012, and Section 109 of the Penal Code.

 

Related topic:
Asaduzzaman Noor
