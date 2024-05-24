‘Melodies of Momo’ graces Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

The much-anticipated solo exhibition "Melodies of Momo" is set to captivate photography and art enthusiasts at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's National Theatre, starting today. The exhibition features a curated selection of the finest works by acclaimed professional photographer Momo Mostofa.

Momo Mostofa, who completed her graduation in photography, has garnered widespread recognition both locally and internationally through her exceptional photography, videography, and documentation skills. Her works have earned her numerous accolades and awards, establishing her as a prominent figure in the world of visual arts.

The three-day exhibition was inaugurated this afternoon by Bangladesh National Parliament Whip Advocate Sanjida Khanam, who attended as the chief guest. The inauguration ceremony was also graced by the presence of special guests, including Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy General Director Liaquat Ali Lucky and Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) CEO Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber.

"Melodies of Momo", which will remain open to all till May 26, offers a visual feast for the attendees, showcasing the profound artistic vision and technical prowess of Momo Mostofa.

The exhibition is expected to draw a significant crowd of art lovers, photographers, and cultural connoisseurs over the three days, eager to experience the evocative and thought-provoking imagery that Mostofa is known for.