Mon Jun 16, 2025 06:33 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 06:46 PM

Kazi Toufikul Islam Emon brings ‘The Guardians of the Gods’ to Bangladesh

Kazi Toufikul Islam Emon
Photos: Collected

Theatre personality Kazi Toufikul Islam Emon has represented Bangladesh in The Childhood Project, an international theatre residency held in Diyarbakir, Turkey, from May 11 to 30. 

Organised by Sweden's Unga Klara Theatre Company and funded by the Swedish government, the project brought together 22 artists from 11 countries to collaborate on the play "The Guardians of the Gods", directed by Gustav Deinoff and written by Erik Uddenberg.

The Guardians of the Gods

Emon, an actor and advisor from Prachyanat, was the only participant from Asia and played a dual role as both actor and country representative. While two other Bangladeshi artists—actor Nahida Ankhi and choreographer Diana Merlin—were initially selected, both were unable to join due to visa issues. 

Emon performed in the final production alongside Canadian actor Deana, stepping into a key role while ensuring Bangladesh's presence in the collaborative process.

The Guardians of the Gods

Regarding his experience with the project, Emon said, "It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of such a residency—collaborating with theatre artists from across the world, exchanging ideas, and growing together. 

"Working with our director, Gustav, a brilliant and modern visionary, was incredibly enriching. A production-based residency like this not only strengthens your craft but also inspires you to push further and keep creating."

Kazi Toufikul Islam Emon

"The Guardians of the Gods" tells the story of two shapeshifting characters, A and B, who explore childhood through magical transformations. The play examines how children navigate power and identity in an adult-dominated world, with adult actors bringing their voices to life. The performances are rooted in cross-cultural storytelling and will be staged in different countries using the same script, translated and adapted locally.

Upon returning to Dhaka, Emon plans to prepare fellow theatre artistes Nahida, Diana and others for future shows, allowing Bangladesh to continue staging the production. 

Paicho Chor-er Kichchha
‘Paicho Chor-er Kichchha’ returns to the stage at Shilpakala

