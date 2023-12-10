Child artists return to paint Dhaka walls with Liberation War-themed graffiti

Theatre & Arts
Photo: Collected

Every year, a voluntary organisation named, Vision 2021, arranges a graffiti painting-based activity with child artists throughout Dhaka city in an attempt to spread the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971 and the country's history amongst the up-and-coming generation.

The innovative activity, fostered and curated by former Cultural Affairs Minister and eminent cultural personality, Asaduzzaman Noor has commenced recently with hundreds of child artists painting the roadside walls of Dhaka city.

"Through this initiative, we are trying to foster the innate creativity of these children. I think graffiti art is crucial to a  creative cultural development and I hope people from all walks will appreciate the good work these children have been putting into their artworks," the cultural icon said.

The programme titled, "Rangao Tomar Shohor" (paint your city) commences every year after the final term school exam of these child artists and continues for the following two months. This year, the theme of the art programme is the Liberation War of 1971 marking the 52th year of independence.

School-going artists are painting their respective interpretations of the War of Independence, their country, history, flag, and other patriotic acts through graffiti.

