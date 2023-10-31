I’ve had a fulfilling career, so I don’t dwell on regrets: Asaduzzaman Noor

Today (October 31) marks the 77th birthday of the renowned actor Asaduzzaman Noor, the famous Baker Bhai of "Kothao Keu Nei", Mirza of "Ayomay", or Yunus in "Matir Pinjira". He is a beloved actor on stage, TV drama, film, radio drama, web films, and still captivating the audience with his phenomenal performances. He has recently acted in a new Liberation War film. He is a recipient of the coveted Independence Award.

Can an actor ever be tired of the craft?

No. The hunger for acting never truly goes away. You constantly feel the desire to return to the stage. It's a part of an actor's nature. No matter how well you perform in a play or a movie, the craving to go back to that place remains.

You have acted in radio dramas, films, TV dramas, and on stage for a long time. Which is your favourite medium?

Without a doubt, the stage. There's a unique joy in performing live on-stage. You get direct feedback from the audience, and you can see how much the audience is engaged with your performance. No other medium offers that immediate connection. I've always wanted to return to the stage, and I have done so in the recent past. I'm currently working on a new play titled "Remand." My character in this play is that of a writer. Despite all the difficulties, I've really enjoyed working on "Remand".

You were at the pinnacle of success and popularity in TV dramas back in the day. At this age, do you still find roles that resonate with you?

No, it's more challenging to find roles on television that suit my age. But I found that place on stage. Be it once a week, once a month or few times a year, I can act on the stage. TV dramas tend to offer fewer roles for people of my age.

You've had a successful career as an actor, and a politician. Do you have any regrets or unfulfilled desires?

No, I have no regrets. I don't dwell on regrets or unfulfilled desires. I focus on my work. Work is everything. I have always wanted to be involved in various aspects of life and work, and that's how it has turned out. Regrets and unfulfilled desires have never been part of my thinking. People live by giving their best in their work.

You've spread your interests in acting, politics, business, organisations, and life in various directions?

Recently, I wrote an article that hasn't been published yet. In it, I wrote about how life has taken me to various places, so to speak. On one hand, there's business, on another, the cultural sphere, and on yet another, politics. It's a diverse and busy life. However, my strong desire to return to theatre has always persisted amidst these various engagements. Despite being involved in different fields, my passion for the stage remains strong.

How do you keep in connection to your constituency in Nilphamari?

I visit Nilphamari quite often, usually every month. I want to stay close to the people there. I have a strong affection for the people in my area, and they also love me. I make an effort to be there for them, to share their joys and sorrows.

Where is your ancestral home?

It's in Nagarpur, Tangail district. I visited it quite a few years ago. My cousins live there. I had a great time when I went there.

Have you recently acted in a film related to the Liberation War?

Yes, I have. I've acted in a film that is based on a story by Hasan Azizul Haque. The film is titled "Ekattur Kortale Chhinnomatha". I've tried to act in films whenever I can. Another film titled "Chander Amabossha" is also a work in progress.

Today is your birthday. How are you planning to spend the day?

Nothing special. The day will pass like any other day. Maybe I'll witness the public expression of people's love. Many will convey their well-wishes through social media. It started in the morning. People from my area are also coming to see me. I'm spending time with them as well. But I'll have to go out for work as usual. I believe life is all about work.

How far along are you with your autobiography?

I haven't made much progress, to be honest!