Agontuk Repertory’s ‘Ek Guchchha Golpo’ to premiere on OTT

Agontuk Repertory's third production, "Ek Guchchha Golpo" (A Bunch of Stories), is now making its way to the OTT platform iScreen. After debuting on stage late last year, this collection of six plays will be available for streaming on October 4.

The six stories—"Swajati," "Dhusor," "Lukochuri," "Somoy," "Porichoy," and "Nirbhor"—were written by Tahnina Islam and directed by three prominent theatre directors, Azad Abul Kalam, Tropa Majumdar, and Pantha Shahriar.

An impressive ensemble cast brings these stories to life, including theatre legends like Ferdousi Majumdar, Azad Abul Kalam, Tropa Majumdar, Pantha Shahriar, Aupee Karim, Shatabdi Wadud, and Tahnina Islam herself, alongside Jahangir Alam, Tamanna Islam, Ahmed Gias, Gulshan Ara Munni, and Palash Hendry Sen.

Initially performed at the Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium of Bangladesh Mahila Samity on Bailey Road, "Ek Guchchha Golpo" quickly caught the attention of theatre enthusiasts. Now, with its OTT release, a wider audience will experience its poignant narratives.

Each director contributed their unique touch. Tropa Majumdar helmed "Porichoy" and "Lukochuri," while Pantha Shahriar directed "Somoy" and "Dhusor." Azad Abul Kalam led "Swajati" and "Nirbhor," making the collection a blend of distinct directorial visions.

The production also boasts impressive behind-the-scenes talent. Hendry Sen took charge of stage and lighting design, Niloy Chowdhury crafted the background music, and costumes were designed by Tahnina Islam and Gulshan Ara Munni.

Agontuk Repertory's third production, "Ek Guchchha Golpo" (A Bunch of Stories), is now making its way to the OTT platform iScreen. After debuting on stage late last year, this collection of six plays will be available for streaming on October 4.

The six stories—"Swajati," "Dhusor," "Lukochuri," "Somoy," "Porichoy," and "Nirbhor"—were written by Tahnina Islam and directed by three prominent theatre directors, Azad Abul Kalam, Tropa Majumdar, and Pantha Shahriar.

An impressive ensemble cast brings these stories to life, including theatre legends like Ferdousi Majumdar, Azad Abul Kalam, Tropa Majumdar, Pantha Shahriar, Aupee Karim, Shatabdi Wadud, and Tahnina Islam herself, alongside Jahangir Alam, Tamanna Islam, Ahmed Gias, Gulshan Ara Munni, and Palash Hendry Sen.

Initially performed at the Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium of Bangladesh Mahila Samity on Bailey Road, "Ek Guchchha Golpo" quickly caught the attention of theatre enthusiasts. Now, with its OTT release, a wider audience will experience its poignant narratives.

Each director contributed their unique touch. Tropa Majumdar helmed "Porichoy" and "Lukochuri," while Pantha Shahriar directed "Somoy" and "Dhusor." Azad Abul Kalam led "Swajati" and "Nirbhor," making the collection a blend of distinct directorial visions.

The production also boasts impressive behind-the-scenes talent. Hendry Sen took charge of stage and lighting design, Niloy Chowdhury crafted the background music, and costumes were designed by Tahnina Islam and Gulshan Ara Munni.