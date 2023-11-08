Rupi Kaur rejects White House Diwali invite

Rupi Kaur, the Canadian poet and internet personality recently posted a firm message on her social media channels to clarify her absence from the event at the residence of the US vice president on November 8.

Her Instagram post has received more than 250,000 likes, while her message on X (previously known as Twitter) has gained over 9 million views and 80,000 likes, as per The Juggernaut.

"I'm surprised this administration finds it acceptable to celebrate #Diwali when their support of the current atrocities against Palestinians represent the exact opposite of what this holiday means to many of us," Kaur wrote in her message. "I have always used this day to reflect on what it means to fight for freedom against oppression."

"The American government is not only funding the bombardment of Gaza, they continue to justify this genocide against Palestinians regardless of how many refugee camps, health facilities, and places of worship are blown to bits. They reject the call for a humanitarian cease-fire," she further added.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Monday that more than 10,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, with over 25,000 injured. The United Nations stated that 70% of the deceased are women and children.

In the meantime, the United States has refrained from requesting a cease-fire from Israel and has instead advocated for "humanitarian pauses". Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that he would not pursue a cease-fire until Hamas released all hostages.

Notably, in the early morning of October 7, fighters affiliated with the armed wing of Hamas broke out of the Gaza Strip and launched a surprise attack on southern Israel. At a small kibbutz, just 2km (1.2 miles) from Gaza, a community of about 200 people woke to blaring air raid sirens before Hamas fighters stormed the houses, killing 13 people in the process.

During a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed, "setting conditions now for a durable and sustainable peace and security with equal measures of security, prosperity, and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians," the White House reported.

"Harris is America's first #Indian and Black vice president. "I implore my #SouthAsian community to hold this administration accountable... The privilege we lose from speaking up is nothing compared to what Palestinians lose each day because this administration rejects a cease-fire. Stop the genocide," Rupi Kaur expressed.

Kaur has also previously lent her hand in speaking about other activism-based protests.