Peta protesters interrupt Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show

Animal rights activists from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) disrupted Victoria Beckham's fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, protesting against the use of animal skins in the fashion industry.

During the event, a Peta activist wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan "animals aren't fabric" and holding a sign reading "viva vegan leather" momentarily halted the runway show, joining Beckham's models on the catwalk.

While Victoria Beckham's fashion brand is known for not using fur or exotic skins, Peta highlighted that some designs incorporate leather materials.

Peta's European president, Mimi Bekhechi, emphasised the cruelty involved in using animal skins for fashion, urging Beckham to explore ethical and eco-friendly alternatives such as high-end leather made from apples, grapes, pineapples, mushrooms, and other sustainable sources.

Mimi Bekhechi said, "No garment or accessory is worth violently slaughtering and skinning a sensitive and intelligent animal."

Campaigners from the animal rights charity Peta are known for their disruptive protests — regularly demonstrated at global fashion events including in New York, London, and Milan already in the current fashion season.

Despite sustaining a foot injury, Victoria Beckham appeared on crutches at the show's finale, donning a black protective boot to match her ensemble. She greeted attendees, including former Brazilian footballer Ronaldo, with a brief walk past the front row, expressing gratitude to the crowd despite her limited mobility.

The disruption by Peta activists underscores the ongoing debate surrounding animal rights in the fashion industry.