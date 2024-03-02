Rihanna dazzles at Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

Pop sensation Rihanna dazzled attendees at the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, with an electrifying performance in Jamnagar.

The grand event witnessed Rihanna's enthralling performance, which became the talk of the town, captivating audiences far and wide.

Rihanna's setlist featured an array of her chart-topping hits, including "Rude Boy", "Pour it Up", and "Diamonds", mesmerising the crowd with her powerful vocals and stage presence.

Donning a striking fluorescent green ensemble paired with a sparkling gown, Rihanna stood out as she delivered an unforgettable show. Her interaction with the distinguished guests added a personal touch to the evening.

Expressing gratitude for the Ambani family's invitation, Rihanna conveyed her joy in being part of such a momentous occasion, extending her heartfelt wishes to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for a blessed future together.

Reportedly, Rihanna was compensated Rs 74 crore for her performance, with her arrival in Jamnagar accompanied by her team and a sizable suitcase.

Earlier sightings of Rihanna at the airport hinted at her participation in the festivities, with her adorned in mehendi designs on her hand, a veil-like hoodie, and a turquoise dupatta.

Eric Boots Greene, the drummer in Rihanna's team, shared his excitement about the event, particularly highlighting the mesmerising drone display depicting the region's history and the awe-inspiring elephant segment.

Rihanna's performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash echoes Beyoncé's memorable appearance at Isha Ambani's wedding in 2018, where she delivered an unforgettable performance featuring hits like "Run The World (Girls)" and "Crazy In Love".