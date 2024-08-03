Music
Music

Universal acquires film rights to Britney Spears' memoir

Britney Spears biopic | Universal acquires film rights to Britney Spears' memoir
Last Thursday, Universal Pictures studio announced that it has acquired the film rights to Britney Spears' best-selling memoir and is now working on developing a biographical movie about the pop star.

According to a statement provided to AFP, Jon Chu, the director of "Crazy Rich Asians", is set to develop and direct this film adaptation of Britney Spears' recently released autobiography, "The Woman In Me".

Universal further informed that it secured the film adaptation rights in a fiercely contested auction, and the project will be overseen by Marc Platt, the producer of "La La Land".

On Thursday, Spears created a post on social media, stating, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favourite movies. Stay tuned."

The autobiography "The Woman In Me" reveals the tumultuous journey of the troubled singer from a child star to an international pop icon, detailing her highly publicised breakdowns and legal disputes with her father.

Criticising her controlling family and the exploitative nature of the entertainment industry, the book sold over 2.5 million copies in the United States alone since its release last October.

