Jimin secures highest new entry on UK Singles Chart

BTS vocalist Jimin is soaring on the UK singles chart with his song "Who" (released through BigHit Entertainment), which makes its debut at number four.

This marks the highest debut on the latest chart and sets a new personal record for the K-pop star (born Park Jimin), surpassing the number eight peak of his 2023 release "Like Crazy".

The lead track from his second studio album "MUSE", titled "Who", has become Jimin's third top 40 appearance in the UK, following 2023's "Set Me Free Pt.2", which peaked at number 30.

As a group, BTS has achieved nine top 40 singles in the UK, including four top 10 appearances: "Dynamite" (No. 3) and "Life Goes On" (No. 10) in 2020, "Butter" (No. 3) in 2021, and their collaboration with Coldplay, "My Universe" (No. 3).

Topping the Official UK Singles Chart as of Friday (July 26), is "Please Please Please" (Island) by Sabrina Carpenter, marking its fourth non-consecutive week at number 1.

The US actor and singer replaced her previous chart-topping song, "Espresso", which dropped from number one to number nine. According to the Official Charts Company, Carpenter has now held the top spot for a total of 11 weeks in 2024.

The podium is rounded out by Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" (up from five to two via Interscope) and Chappell Roan's "Good Luck Babe" (up from six to three via Island), both reaching new peak positions.