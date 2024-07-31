Green Day reignites anti-MAGA sentiment with ‘Register to Vote’ booth

Green Day's punk rock agenda resurfaced with fervour at their Washington DC concert, stirring controversy by once again targeting former President Donald Trump. The band, known for its defiant political stance, took centre stage on Monday with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong branding Trump an "idiot" during their performance.

This act is part of Green Day's long-standing tradition of criticising Trump, a practice they've maintained since 2016 by altering the lyrics of their hit song "American Idiot." Armstrong's latest onstage stunt drew significant attention, especially in light of a recent attempt on Trump's life by Thomas Matthew Crooks at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Green Day, performing in DC, tweaks the American Idiot lyric to "I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda" pic.twitter.com/nUaVHTKVvu — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 30, 2024

The band's performance at Nationals Park on July 29 marked the beginning of the North American leg of their "Saviors Tour." Armstrong held up a mask of Trump with "idiot" scrawled across the forehead, provoking a strong reaction from the crowd. This act quickly made headlines and fueled conservative outrage on social media.

In addition to their lyrical protest, Green Day set up a "Register to Vote" booth at the concert, partnering with the national voter registration organisation HeadCount. This move, intended to encourage political participation, sparked further debate online.

Green Day's political activism isn't new. At ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Armstrong modified the lyrics of "American Idiot" to declare, "I'm not part of the MAGA agenda." The song, originally critical of the "redneck agenda," has become a vehicle for the band's anti-Trump message.

Right-wing supporters were quick to condemn Green Day's actions. Popular conservative influencer DC Draino called for a boycott of the band, suggesting their rhetoric could incite violence.

Time to Boycott Green Day Utter trash https://t.co/okalOBSAz9 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 30, 2024

Green Day's history of political protest includes notable performances like their 2016 American Music Awards appearance, where they chanted "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA." They also released "Troubled Times," a song criticising the state of the nation, with a video portraying Trump as a monster ahead of his inauguration.