Green Day slams Trump's ‘MAGA agenda’ during NYE show

In a fiery New Year's Eve performance on Dick Clark's "New Year's Rockin' Eve", American punk-rock band Green Day stirred the pot by taking a swipe at former President Donald Trump and his 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) agenda.

The lead vocalist, Billie Joe Armstrong, altered the lyrics to the band's 2004 hit "American Idiot", prompting a wave of reactions on social media. The controversial lyric change, "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda," replaced the original line, "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda."

Green Day, known for its politically charged lyrics, initially released "American Idiot" as a critique of the George W Bush administration. The recent alteration of lyrics during their New Year's Eve performance ignited a fierce debate online, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

Notably, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk joined the conversation, expressing his disdain for Green Day's political stance in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, did not mince words, stating, "Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it."

The Tesla founder's criticism resonated with Trump supporters and MAGA activists, who rallied behind Musk's comments. One user on X accused Green Day of promoting censorship, political weaponisation of government, government control of the private sector, election fraud, psychological manipulation, and forced medical experimentation. The post questioned the band's alignment with such values.

Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2024

Another user chimed in, stating, "Green Day's shift in tone reflects a loss of their original rebellious spirit, turning into a more mainstream and less impactful version of their former selves." The sentiment was echoed by another user who remarked, "MAGA doesn't want washed-up soy boy musicians who haven't been relevant since the blackberry was the hot new cellphone."

While Green Day has a history of using its platform to voice political opinions, the recent criticism from Elon Musk and MAGA supporters adds a new layer to the ongoing discourse around artistes and celebrities expressing their political views.