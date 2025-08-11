U2 condemns Gaza crisis, questions Netanyahu on civilian deaths

Irish rock band U2 has spoken out against the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging immediate measures to protect civilian lives. In a statement shared on Instagram, the group described the situation as having entered "uncharted territory" due to the blocking of humanitarian aid and reports of a planned military takeover of Gaza City.

The band's remarks drew attention not only because of their global stature but also as frontman Bono had earlier condemned Hamas during a live performance. Bono said he has generally avoided direct political commentary on the Middle East, except when denouncing the October 7 Nova music festival attack, which he termed "evil".

Drawing a parallel between the current images from Gaza and the 1985 famine in Ethiopia, he added that the large-scale killing of civilians, especially children, could not be dismissed as anything less than "evil".

Guitarist The Edge posed three questions to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asking whether such destruction could occur "without heaping generational shame", what his political vision was if the two-state solution was rejected, and whether perpetual conflict was the intended outcome.

Bassist Adam Clayton described the crisis as appearing to be "revenge on a civilian population" not responsible for Hamas's attack, emphasising that preserving civilian lives is a matter of choice.

Drummer Larry Mullen Jr, while condemning Hamas's massacre, called Israel's response disproportionate. He criticised the widespread destruction of homes and hospitals and the use of famine as a weapon, calling it "inhumane and criminal", adding that "silence serves none of us".