Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce likely to get engaged

In the world of celebrity romance, speculations about a summer engagement are swirling around pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce. Although neither party has officially confirmed the news, insiders close to the couple are dropping hints about a potential engagement set to unfold on their one-year anniversary in July.

Sources suggest that the power couple, deeply in love with each other, might be gearing up for a fairytale ending with the exchange of a sparkling ring. Reports from Page Six reveal that Taylor Swift's camp is buzzing with excitement over the possibility of the couple taking a significant step forward in their relationship.

Earlier speculations in December fueled engagement rumours, with suggestions that Kelce might propose during Taylor Swift's birthday, especially given her frequent appearances at Chiefs games. However, recent rumours indicate a deliberate decision to avoid a winter holiday proposal to prevent it from appearing rushed.

Despite Valentine's Day approaching, it seems Kelce won't pop the question on this romantic occasion, as the couple is cautious about not rushing into their next chapter. While Kelce has expressed feeling pressure about selecting the perfect gift, insiders indicate that the duo has mapped out their plans and is sticking to their original timeline.

According to sources, the anticipated engagement is earmarked for their one-year anniversary in July. Although the timeline of their blossoming romance remains somewhat private, sparks seemed to fly around 2022, with public sightings becoming more frequent by the summer of 2023. The confirmation of their relationship came during Taylor Swift's Argentina leg of the "Era's Tour", where she publicly kissed Kelce during a concert.

In a recent interview, Kelce shared that their connection began after he missed a chance to meet Swift at her Kansas City concert, with a mutual friend playing cupid. The couple has since been spotted at various sporting events and social gatherings, solidifying their public presence.

Swift, 34, expressed gratitude for the time they had to privately get to know each other away from public scrutiny. She shared, "We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

Adding to the engagement buzz, a source claimed that Kelce sought Swift's father's blessing last year, indicating a serious intent to take their relationship to the next level. The source revealed, "Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring."