Shusmita Anis releases mesmerising rendition of ‘Dhono Dhanno Pushpe Bhora’

On the 53rd Victory Day celebration, Shusmita Anis delivered a distinctive rendition of the timeless patriotic song "Dhono Dhanno Pushpe Bhora". The talented actress and singer, known for her role in "Harai Bohudur", beautifully voiced the song composed by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob. The music video was simultaneously released on Sushmita's YouTube channel, Facebook page, and across various radio and television platforms.

Video of Dhono Dhanno Pushpo Bhora | ধন ধান্য পুষ্প ভরা | Shusmita Anis | Arnob | Bangla Music Video

The music video showcases the breathtaking landscapes of various regions in Bangladesh. During a recent interview with the local media, Sushmita Anis said, "I aimed to convey my inner thoughts through the song. In the video, I've captured the natural beauty of our country. It's something a Bangladeshi can proudly share with foreign friends and well-wishers, saying, 'Look at how beautiful my Bangladesh is.'"

Sushmita expressed her enjoyment of collaborating with Arnob on the song, highlighting their previous and future work together. Reflecting on the significance of singing this particular song, she shared, "I've been listening to this song since childhood; it's one of my all-time favorites. While I often sing romantic Bengali songs and Nazrul Sangeet, patriotic songs that are ingrained in our hearts from childhood hold a special place. 'Dhono Dhanno Pushpe Bhora' is one of those cherished songs."

"A wonderfully simple yet profoundly extraordinary creation by Dwijendralal Roy, I felt compelled to lend the song a new voice. Moreover, it appears to be an endeavour to craft something that resonates with today's world, saturated with violence, war, conflict, and pervasive negativity—an attempt to infuse a breath of fresh perspective," she added.

In October, Shusmita Anis lent her voice to the song. However, the musician revealed that the idea of creating a video for the song had been in the works for a year. She explained, "Over the past year, I've been capturing the beauty of various locations in Bangladesh, all with the intention of incorporating them into the song."