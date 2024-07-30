Music
Shafin Ahmed laid to rest atop his father’s burial site

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 30, 2024 03:42 PM
Shafin Ahmed laid to rest atop his father’s burial site
Photo: Star

Shafin Ahmed, the legendary figure in the music industry, was laid to rest atop his father's burial site, with the grave of his mother renowned singer Firoza Begum nearby. 

His body arrived in Dhaka yesterday afternoon. Today a funeral service was held at Gulshan Azad Mosque, and he was buried at Banani Cemetery at 2:40pm. 

His family members, bandmates, and fellow musicians, including his brother Hamin Ahmed, vocalist Maqsoodul Haque, Partha Barua, Manam Ahmed, Nakeeb Khan, Foad Nasser Babu, Shuvro Dev, Labu Rahman, Iqbal Asif Jewel, Latiful Islam Shibli and Tapas, were among those who gathered to pay their final respects to the beloved singer.

The family has confirmed the date for Shafin Ahmed's Kulkhani, which will take place on Friday (August 2) at the Gulshan Community Mosque, located near the Banani graveyard. The ceremony will be held after Friday's Jum'ah prayer prayers to seek forgiveness for his soul.

Shafin Ahmed was born on February 14, 1961. He was the son of the esteemed vocalist Firoza Begum and the renowned musician Kamal Dasgupta.

Shafin Ahmed, the vocalist and bass guitarist of Miles Band, voiced several popular songs both from his solo album and with the band. Some of these hits include "Chand Tara Shoorjo," "Prothom Premer Moto," "Gunjon Shuni," "Shey Kon Dorodia," "Phirye Dao," "Dhiki Dhiki," "Pahari Meye," "Ki Jadu," "Hridoyheena," "Shopno Bhongo," "Jala Jala," "Shesh Thikana," "Piyashi Mon," and "Priyotmoa Megh," among others. 

Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel: A legacy lost
Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel: A beloved face in music lost

Shafin Ahmed passed away on July 25 at approximately 6:50am (Bangladeshi Time) at a hospital in Virginia, USA. He was 63 years old at the time of his passing.

