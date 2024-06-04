Sabina Yasmin returns home after months of treatment abroad

Legendary singer Sabina Yasmin has returned to Bangladesh after undergoing treatment for three and a half months at Singapore General Hospital. The singer arrived back in Dhaka on May 31 and is currently recuperating at her home.

A family source confirmed the news to the media on Monday, stating that Yasmin's health is stable. However, she will need to return to Singapore later this month for regular medical check-ups.

Yasmin initially travelled to Singapore in February for a routine medical examination. During the check-up, doctors discovered a dental issue, necessitating surgery on February 7.

Following the surgery, she underwent a course of radiotherapy. While the radiotherapy has been completed, it resulted in some side effects that necessitate periodic medical attention. According to her family, she will need to visit Singapore periodically over the next year to monitor her condition.

With over five decades in the music industry, Sabina Yasmin has cemented her status as one of Bangladesh's most distinguished vocalists. Her career spans various musical genres, including patriotic songs, classical, folk, and modern Bangla music, along with significant contributions to film music.

Yasmin's illustrious career has been recognised with 14 National Film Awards for her playback singing in films. The Government of Bangladesh has honoured her with the Ekushey Padak, the country's second-highest civilian award, and the Independence Award, the highest civilian honour, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to music.