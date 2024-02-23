Sabina Yasmin diagnosed with cancer again

Music
Photo: Collected

In 2007, legendary singer Sabina Yasmin was diagnosed with cancer. She succumbed to the deadly disease and returned to the stage. After 17 years, it has been learned that she has been diagnosed with cancer again. She is now under treatment at the National Cancer Center of Singapore General Hospital.

The artiste's close family member has confirmed the news to the media stating that towards the end of last year, the 14-time National Film Awardee Sabina Yasmin developed some complications in her body. Subsequent examinations confirmed that the cancer had recurred in her body. She was taken to Singapore in the first week of February.

The source also shared that Sabina has already undergone surgery on her mouth, and the therapy will begin shortly. In 2007, the singer was first diagnosed with oral cancer. At that time, she received treatment from domestic and international hospitals and returned to a normal life. From then on, she was doing well through regular check-ups.

For over five decades, Sabina Yasmin has been associated with music. She has contributed to the music in Bangladeshi cinema and created patriotic songs that resonate with the nation.

Recognised for her exceptional contribution to music, she has been honoured with the highest civilian award in Bangladesh, the "Swadhinata Puraskar" and the second-highest civilian award, the "Ekushey Padak."

Sabina Yasmin began her journey in music at a young age, but she found full-fledged recognition as a playback singer after her work in the 1967 film "Aagun Niye Khela". In 1972, she gained her first popularity with the song "Shudhu Gaan Geye Porichoy" from the film "Obujh Mon".

Among her notable songs are "Shob Sokhire Par Korite", "Ei Prithibir Pore", "Mon Jodi Bhenge Jay", "O Amar Roshia Bondhu Re", "Jibon Manei Jontro Na", "Jonmo Amar Dhonyo Holo Ma Go", "Shob Kota Janala Khule Dao Na", "O Amar Bangla Ma", "Maji Nao Chhadiya De", "Sundor Suborno", "EkTi Bangladesh Tumi Jagroto Jonotar", among many others. 

Sabina Yasmin's last playback song was "Duti Chokhe Chhilo Kichhu Nirob Kotha" from the movie "Ei Tumi Sei Tumi" directed by actress and director Kabori Sarwar. She lent her voice to four songs in this film. Additionally, she made her debut as a music director through this film.

