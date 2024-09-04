Sabina Yasmin recounts cherished memory with Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

Today marks the 70th birthday of one of the most iconic figures in Bangladeshi music: Sabina Yasmin. The Ekushey Padak recipient, who has won the Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer a record 12 times, continues to inspire aspiring singers across generations.

On this auspicious occasion, the legendary Sabina Yasmin reminisces about a moment that remains etched in her heart—a meeting with the iconic Lata Mangeshkar.

Born in 1954, Sabina began her extraordinary musical journey at the age of 13, recording her first playback song for Zahir Raihan's "Agun Niye Khela" under the direction of Altaf Mahmud. Over her illustrious career, Sabina has sung more than 10,000 songs and has won the Bangladesh National Film Award 13 times for her contributions to playback singing.

During the 1978 Bangladesh Film Festival in Mumbai, Sabina had the honor of meeting Lata Mangeshkar—a moment she considers one of the greatest of her life. Reflecting on that time, she recalls being part of a Bangladeshi delegation that included Babita, Razzak, Rosy Afsari, and Kazi Zahir, who toured Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Sabina Yasmin recalls, "During the film festival, I was performing at an event in Mumbai. It was just me and a harmonium. Sachin Dev Burman asked me, 'Ma, can you sing a folk song from Bangladesh?' I asked him what kind of song he wanted to hear. He replied, 'A song that speaks of the soil, a folk song.'"

"So, I sang 'Naiyare Nayer Badam Tuilya'. There were no musicians, just me with the harmonium. He listened with his head down, and when he lifted his head, I saw tears streaming down his face. He embraced me and gave me his blessings."

The experience became even more surreal when Lata Mangeshkar entered the room. "As I began another song, I suddenly saw Lata ji entering the room from the corridor. The moment I saw her, I panicked, abandoned my harmonium, and ran away! I was terrified—how could I possibly sing in front of her? I was so young then. But there was no escape; I had to perform."

When asked about the song she performed for Lata Mangeshkar, Sabina fondly remembers, "I sang 'Jonmo Amar Dhonno Holo Ma Go' first. After I finished, Lata ji showered me with such praise that I felt incredibly shy. She complimented my voice and my singing style. All the big producers were there, even legendary figures like Amitabh Bachchan and Raj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor even gave me the name 'Awaazon Ki Devi' (Goddess of Voices)."

Sabina further recounts how Sachin Dev Burman insisted on taking three photos—one with both her and Lata Mangeshkar, and two others, which she never received. During the photo session, they talked about their love for Bengali music. "Lataji told me how much she loved singing Bengali songs and how sweet she found the language," Sabina shares.

Reflecting on Lata Mangeshkar's passing, Sabina concludes, "Her loss is immeasurable. Words can't describe the void her departure has left."