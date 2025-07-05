Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 5, 2025 12:24 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 5, 2025 12:32 AM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

RockSalt wins ‘The Cage’ grand finale

Sat Jul 5, 2025 12:24 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 5, 2025 12:32 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 5, 2025 12:24 AM Last update on: Sat Jul 5, 2025 12:32 AM
RockSalt wins ‘The Cage’ grand finale
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

After months of fierce competition, RockSalt was crowned the winner at the grand finale of "The Cage", Bangladesh's rock music reality show, held last night in Dhaka. The band — featuring Sazzad Al Nahian (Zi‑Man), Arup Chowdhury (Wild Child), Rajin M. Shihab (G. Serena), Shoib Rajib (Bass Kaka), and Syed Ariful Aowan (A1) — delivered a high-energy performance that electrified the crowd. Known for their explosive stage presence and audience chants even before hitting the stage, RockSalt proved themselves as the breakout act of the season. Their win marks a major milestone in the band's journey.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
RockSaltThe CageBangladesh’s rock music reality show
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘The Cage’ unleashes a new generation of musical talents

‘The Cage’ reality show finale in capital today

1d ago
‘The Cage’ opens doors for rising rock bands in Bangladesh

‘The Cage’ opens doors for rising rock bands in Bangladesh

7m ago
‘The Cage’ unleashes a new generation of musical talents

‘The Cage’ unleashes a new generation of musical talents

5m ago
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে পিআর পদ্ধতি: কেন ভালো, কেন খারাপ, কেন উত্তেজনা

‘ভোটের প্রচলিত যে পদ্ধতি বাংলাদেশে চালু আছে, তাতে তো এ দেশের মানুষ কতগুলো পরিবার, কতগুলো ব্যাবসায়ী, কতগুলো প্রভাবশালীদের কাছে জিম্মি হয়ে পড়েছে। পিআর পদ্ধতিও যে এখান থেকে বের হওয়ার একমাত্র উপায় তাও...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

গাজায় ৬০ দিনের যুদ্ধবিরতিতে সম্মত হামাস

৫১ মিনিট আগে