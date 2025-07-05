RockSalt wins ‘The Cage’ grand finale

After months of fierce competition, RockSalt was crowned the winner at the grand finale of "The Cage", Bangladesh's rock music reality show, held last night in Dhaka. The band — featuring Sazzad Al Nahian (Zi‑Man), Arup Chowdhury (Wild Child), Rajin M. Shihab (G. Serena), Shoib Rajib (Bass Kaka), and Syed Ariful Aowan (A1) — delivered a high-energy performance that electrified the crowd. Known for their explosive stage presence and audience chants even before hitting the stage, RockSalt proved themselves as the breakout act of the season. Their win marks a major milestone in the band's journey.