No chains could bind Shafin Ahmed

"It's hard to believe these scenes are now being seen on the streets of Bangladesh," wrote a defiant Shafin Ahmed on July 23, 2024, on social media. "I've witnessed such scenes in our Liberation War. I've often seen Israeli soldiers occupying Palestine doing such things. But to see such a scene in Bangladesh, with our own police force behaving this way with our own people... it's unbelievable!"

Amidst the authoritarian regime's crackdown on protesters, the former Miles frontman was one of the first from the music industry to speak out without any filter whatsoever. He did that a good two weeks before musicians would be mobilised into "Get up, Stand up," which culminated in a historical musical protest on August 3. Little did we know that we would lose him only three days after that Facebook post. He had lost his life to a heart attack while on a tour with his lineup in North America.

It was an irrevocable and incredibly damaging loss, overshadowed by the flames of revolution. In any other passage of time, he would have received more widespread recognition for his illustrious career.

A lot has been written about Shafin Ahmed's musical prowess. After all—playing complex basslines while singing his trademark tunes like "Firiye Dao," "Jala Jala," "Dhiki Dhiki," and "Aaj Jonmodin Tomar" was no small feat; it required prodigious musical talent. However, what the music industry misses more is his defiant, unfiltered, sometimes unhinged voice.

Perhaps the intense desire to change Bangladesh led him to join the realm of politics. With Jatiya Party, his most notable political endeavour was contesting for the mayoral position of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in 2019, representing the Jatiya Party and using their electoral symbol, the "plough." Although he did not win the election, it was arguably impossible for him to win in a rigged system anyway.

Illustration: Oishik Jawad

I still remember the random mornings he would call me and ask me to publish his side of the story about his public beef with his former band, Miles. "You have to write whatever I say verbatim," he used to say. He ranted for hours about the alleged corruption, issues on royalty splits, and credit allocation that the members partook in. "Look at what they're doing to the legacy of Miles!"

I knew that I had to go against my better editorial judgment in order to publish those interviews since it'd look like the back of a tabloid without due diligence. Unfortunately, since the band itself did not comment on Shafin's allegations, I could not publish those stories.

Shafin's relationship with Miles was marked by several departures and rejoinings. He left in 2009, rejoined in 2014, left again in 2017, and returned in 2018, before his final departure from the band in 2021.

"Until the problems are resolved, until an agreement is reached, I won't be found with them. From that standpoint, the initiative I took to work with a different lineup, in my own way, is reflected in 'Voice of Miles.' Initially, I didn't use any name; I simply started with 'Shafin Ahmed.' My wish was that if we couldn't work together, it would be better not to use the name 'Miles.' However, the other party didn't refrain from using it," he had said.

All the ego and misunderstandings would dissolve with Shafin's passing. After all, in no way could Hamin, his elder brother and Miles' legend, know that his partner for the better part of four decades would leave so soon. "I feel like I have lost a part of me, please pray for my brother," he had said. Ultimately, Hamin would turn this grief into power when he risked his life to protest against the Awami regime.

This was a regime that had actors, musicians, and artists on its payroll, some of whom manufactured legitimacy for many of its anti-democratic activities – but it could not buy Shafin Ahmed. How could they? Shafin was musical royalty – born to legends Kamal Dasgupta and Feroza Begum, he carried their honesty as an heirloom to his grave.

I have no doubts that the overwhelming victory of the Bangladeshi masses would have pleased Shafin Ahmed greatly. And I have even fewer doubts that had he been alive today, he would continue to voice his criticisms against the present government as well. After all, no chains could ever bind Shafin Ahmed, the voice of Miles.

The author is Entertainment Editor at The Daily Star.