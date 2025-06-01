‘Nazrul Rock Concert’ debuts with reimagined rebel songs

The first "Nazrul Rock Concert 2025" took place last evening, marking the launch of a new album by the Nazrul Institute. As part of this initiative, the institute has released 10 songs of rebellion and awakening by National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, reimagined and performed by 10 different Bangladeshi bands.

The concert, originally set to begin at 5pm at Dhaka's Manik Mia Avenue, was delayed due to rain, with the opening performance eventually starting at 7:30pm. Shironamhin kicked off the event, as revealed in a Facebook video shared by Latiful Islam, executive director of the Nazrul Institute.

The open-for-all event featured reimagined performances of the following classics: "Karar Oi Louho Kopat", "Ei Shikol Pora Chol", "Tora Shob Joyodhoni Kor", "Jago Onoshon Bondi", "Durgom Giri Kantar Moru", "O Bhai Khati Shonar Cheye Khati", "Mora Jhonjhar Moto Uddam", "Bajiche Damama Badre Amama", "Pordeshi Megh", and "Joy Hok Joy Hok".

The songs have been arranged with strict adherence to original lyrics, melodies, and notations to ensure accuracy and respect for the poet's legacy. "The purpose of this album," said Latiful Islam to local media, "is to create a reference for future bands that wish to cover Nazrul's compositions. Every detail, from lyrics to melody, has been precisely handled."

Notably, renowned Nazrul Sangeet exponent and teacher Yakub Ali Khan served as the mentor for the entire project, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of the compositions.