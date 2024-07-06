Music
Miftah Zaman’s special solo concert delivers a pleasant evening

Photos: Thabit Al Bashar

After an extended break from live performances, popular musician Miftah Zaman made a triumphant return to the stage with his solo concert titled "Miftah Zaman: Odhoray Arekbar". This special seated concert was designed for attendees to sit back, relax, and enjoy the entire show in comfort. The artiste invited guest musicians to present a range of songs to the audience.
Arranged in a rather close-knit setting and organised by Phoenix Communication, the concert took place yesterday (July 5), at the KIB Auditorium. 

 

