Miftah Zaman’s special solo concert delivers a pleasant evening

After an extended break from live performances, popular musician Miftah Zaman made a triumphant return to the stage with his solo concert titled "Miftah Zaman: Odhoray Arekbar". This special seated concert was designed for attendees to sit back, relax, and enjoy the entire show in comfort. The artiste invited guest musicians to present a range of songs to the audience.

Arranged in a rather close-knit setting and organised by Phoenix Communication, the concert took place yesterday (July 5), at the KIB Auditorium.