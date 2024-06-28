Miftah Zaman returns to stage with live solo concert ‘Odhoray Arekbar’

After a long hiatus from live performances, popular musician Miftah Zaman is set to return to the stage with his highly anticipated solo concert, "Miftah Zaman: Odhoray Arekbar".

Organised by Phoenix Communication, the concert is scheduled for July 5, at the KIB Auditorium. Fans can look forward to a mesmerising setlist featuring the singer's greatest hits along with popular cover songs.

Miftah Zaman, whose musical journey has been marked by several successful albums, such as "Deetia", and "Adorer Shuktara", is known for his unique blend of contemporary and traditional Bangladeshi music. His return to live performances has generated significant excitement among music lovers who have missed his soulful voice and dynamic stage presence.

This seated concert will allow attendees to relax and comfortably enjoy the entire show. Tickets are available in two categories: general entry for Tk 500 and VIP entry for Tk 800.

During last Eid-ul-fitr, the singer collaborated with noted actor Chanchal Chowdhury for "IPDC Amader Gaan", where they sang together the popular song "Achen Amar Muktar" from the movie "Golapi Ekhon Traine".

Miftah Zaman's last album "Adorer Shuktara" was released in February 2014, under the banner of Laser Vision. He received the MTV Chart Attack Silver Disk Award for this album.