‘Mainstream’ Xefer

The ever-rebellious Xefer was the talk of the town once again last Eid-ul-Azha, with "Lichur Bagane" being hummed in tea stalls and blasted in parties. She also lent her voice in "Dhamaka" in Tasnia Farin and Sariful Razz starrer "Insaaf".

"Times have changed, and I feel like this journey of making my own brand and taking risks has culminated in this perceived success," says Xefer, over the phone. The singer had quite the career trajectory, from her album "Uncaged" to her first smash-hit "Jhumka", to now being featured in multiple festive hits after last Eid's "Niye Jabe Ki".

"I thought a lot about my music and what I wanted to do during Covid," she reflects. "I believe that everything I did afterward led me to where I am today. I've stopped accepting lowball offers, attended music camps in the USA, and collaborated with some of the best in the industry."

While it was unthinkable for an artiste who was thought to be 'niche' and a 'cover artiste' to become this popular, Xefer has certainly defied all odds to become a mainstay in the industry.