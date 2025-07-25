Mahtim Shakib launches YouTube series to tell real-life stories

Singer and content creator Mahtim Shakib launched his new YouTube show titled "Mahtim on the Mic" yesterday at 7pm on his personal YouTube channel of the same name.

The show, according to Mahtim, aims to share stories from real life through various formats, including visuals, recitations, drama, and music. This series marks a creative shift for the artiste, who is known primarily for his musical work and strong digital following.

"In this channel, I want to present real stories," Mahtim said in a video announcement. "They might be told through different mediums—sometimes with pictures, sometimes with acting, or with poetry or music. Thus 'Mahtim on the Mic' is one such storytelling format I'm trying out. I have many more formats in mind, and I hope you'll stay with me on this journey."

Apart from this new series, Mahtim has also confirmed that fresh content is in the works for his existing YouTube channel, Mahtim Shakib, which already boasts over a million subscribers. His transition into storytelling adds a new dimension to his creative identity.

Born in Chattogram in 1999, Mahtim first gained popularity for his soulful singing style and has since become one of the country's prominent digital performers, with hits such as "Tumi Jantei Paro Na", "Megh Balika", "Ogo Tomar Akash Duti Chokhe" and "Pran Juriye Jay". His ability to combine music with narrative has earned him a loyal fan base both locally and abroad.